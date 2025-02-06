Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and extreme heat across multiple provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 7 February 2025.

The weather service warns forecasts of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and extreme heat across multiple provinces, with localised flooding and fire risks expected. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 06 – 07 February 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts, but widespread in KZN for today. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/SO6uPm5Gvu — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 6, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 7 February

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, roads and bridges, and localised damage to property and infrastructure. These are expected over the central parts and western parts of Free State.

The weather services also warned of severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours, which are expected over the northern parts of the Eastern Cape and will lead to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, roads, and bridges, as well as localised damage to property and infrastructure.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Western Cape, except in the extreme south-east, western parts of Northern Cape and the Lowveld of Limpopo.

Advisories

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Central and Little Karoo District Municipalities in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 7 February:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning drizzle and fog along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east and southcentral parts with drizzle along the southern escarpment; it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southern parts. It will be hot in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers, except over the northwestern parts where it will be hot.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience cloudy, windy and warm conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy and windy in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west. It will be very hot in places in the west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather over the eastern parts with fog patches in the morning and isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the northeast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but warm along the south coast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cool weather will prevail, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered over the interior. Morning fog is expected. It will be warm in the northeast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be morning fog in the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the southern interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.