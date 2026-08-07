Here’s what weather to expect on Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 8 August 2026.

The Northern Cape faces a risk of runaway fires on Saturday, 8 August, as damaging winds sweep through the province’s central parts. Overall, it will be a fine and cool day across SA.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 8 August 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to localised damage to formal and informal settlements and the risk of runaway fires in the central parts of the Northern Cape.

Weather outlook for the long weekend, 08-10 August 2026:

A cold front supported by an upper trough will make landfall over the country on Saturday, resulting in cold to very cold conditions with 60-80% showers and rain and snow over the high-lying areas. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/kK9SEEE7IW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 7, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 8 August:

Gauteng:

There will be morning frost in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy and foggy conditions in the morning over the interior; otherwise, partly cloudy and cool but warm over the Lowveld, with isolated showers and rain over the Escarpment and the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy over the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in places.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm weather awaits, becoming partly cloudy over the southern parts.

Free State:

Expect a fine and cool day, becoming partly cloudy.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine to partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected in the southwest, with light rain from the late morning spreading along the south coast in the afternoon; otherwise, it will be fine.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog in places in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm but cloudy and cool in places along the coast. Isolated showers and rain are expected west of Gqeberha at night.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect windy conditions in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment in the morning and again from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm but cool in the southwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.