Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms, extreme heat and fire danger this Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 8 February 2025.

Severe thunderstorms, extreme heat, and fire danger conditions are expected across parts of South Africa on Saturday, 8 February, according to the weather service. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Partly cloudy & warm, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with severe thunderstorms expected over the central interior & disruptive rain along the east coast of KZN. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/QFTkDxxzAk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 7, 2025

Weather warnings, Saturday, 8 February

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, lightning and hail, leading to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, roads and bridges; localised damages to property and infrastructure; as well as short-term disruptions to communication and power supply are expected over the western parts of Free State, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo in the Western Cape, Dr Beyers Naude local municipality in the Eastern Cape and the Lowveld of Limpopo.

Advisories

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Central and Little Karoo District Municipalities in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 8 February:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwest as well as in the Lowveld and along the escarpment. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northern and eastern parts. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northeast.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and warm conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy and cool with fog patches along the coast in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts but scattered in the east. It will be very hot in places in the western interior.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather along the west and southwest coasts in the morning, where it will become fine; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot over the northeastern interior. It will become cloudy along the southwest and south coasts from the late afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Very hot conditions will prevail in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with fog in places at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme northeast, but scattered in the extreme south-western parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.