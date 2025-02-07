SA Weather warns of lightning, thunderstorms, hail and flooding in Gauteng

The country has seen some severe weather conditions over the last few months.

After a hot start to the week, residents have been warned to prepare for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain that could cause flooding.

The country has experienced some adverse weather conditions in recent months, with a tornado hitting Randfontein on the West Rand in December, injuring 24 people.

Last month, bad weather conditions and severe storms caused damage to vehicles as holidaymakers scurried for cover at the Sun City resort in the North West province.

Warnings

While the hot weather has eased slightly, bringing much-needed cooler weather, the South African Weather Service (Saws) warned residents to be prepared for isolated showers and thundershowers.

“Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, roads and bridges, and localised damage to property and infrastructure, are expected over the central and western parts of the Free State.

“Yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, roads and bridges, and localised damage to property and infrastructure, are expected over the northern parts of Eastern Cape,” Saws said.

Gauteng residents have also been warned of severe thunderstorms hail, heavy downpours, damaging winds and excessive lightning.

Heatwave

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution while driving, extend safe following distances, switch on their car’s headlights, and avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges.

Saws also warned of fire dangers in a few areas.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Western Cape, except in the extreme south-east, western parts of Northern Cape and the Lowveld of Limpopo.”

While the cooler temperatures will be welcomed by many, some other areas will continue to experience heatwave conditions.

“Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Central and Little Karoo District Municipalities in the Western Cape,” Saws said.

