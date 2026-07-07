Wednesday’s weather: A fine and cool day with fire danger in EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 8 July 2026.

South Africa will experience a fine and cool day on Wednesday, 8 July, with extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of the Eastern Cape.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 8 July 2026

Fire danger

The weather service warns of extremely high fire danger conditions over Inxuba Yethemba, Enoch Mgijima, and Intsika Yethu Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Weather outlook for Wednesday & Thursday: 08 – 09 July 2026.

A cold front will move south of the country on Wednesday, bringing isolated rain and showers to the south and east coasts of South Africa. Elsewhere, expect fine but cold to cool conditions.#saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/HLR4apuy15 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 6, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 8 July:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and cool day.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches and frost in places over the Highveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches over the central and western parts; otherwise the day will be fine and cool.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect morning frost in places in the east and along the Lesotho boarder; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise a fine and cool to warm day awaits.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected, with morning fog patches and isolated showers and rain in the southern parts. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but fine in the northern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog patches in the southern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers along the coast in the late evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in places in the southwestern parts; otherwise, it will be a fine and cool to warm day.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the southeastern parts in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.