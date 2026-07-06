Weather alert: Fine Tuesday with morning fog and frost in places

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 7 July 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) hasn’t issued any severe warning for Tuesday, but morning fog is expected in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the Western Cape and frost in Gauteng and the Free State.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 7 July 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 06 – 07 July 2026

Fine & cool conditions are expected.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/ocU4Tf8LWI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 6, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 7 July 2026

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather warnings for Tuesday, 7 July.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 7 July 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning frost in places; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy conditions in the north-east with morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy in the east with morning fog patches over the central and south-eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits for North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning frost along the Lesotho border; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog along the west coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool, but warm in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool, but warm south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and cool to warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.