Weather: Scorching heat and fire risks in several provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 11 October 2024.

The weather service has warned of extreme fire conditions and heat wave risks in the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, and Limpopo. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 11 October

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire conditions over the northern and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of the Free State, the central interior of the Eastern Cape, places in the North-West province, and the extreme northern parts of Limpopo.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and parts of Mpumalanga until Sunday, but lasting until Monday over the central and eastern parts of the Free State and the North West.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 11 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and hot conditions becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm weather but hot in the lowveld, becoming partly cloudy in the highveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and hot becoming partly cloudy in the south-west.

North-West province:

Fine and hot conditions await North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon. It will be windy in the extreme west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool in the extreme west with morning mist; otherwise, it will be windy and warm, but hot to very hot in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy skies with morning fog along the west coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot in the eastern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but it will be partly cloudy and cool along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and hot to very hot conditions in places over the central and eastern parts but cool in the extreme south-east, becoming partly cloudy in the east by afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.