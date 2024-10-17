Severe weather alert: Thundershowers expected in 7 provinces tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

Warm and rainy weather is forecasted across much of South Africa on Friday.

Weather warnings, Friday 18 October

The SA Weather Service warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Siyancuma and Kgatelopele Local Municipalities in the Northern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories for tomorrow.

Provincial weather forecast, Friday 18 October

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with light afternoon showers.

Morning isolated showers are expected in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Fine in the north and central in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected in the south in the morning, as well as in the entire province by the afternoon.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy in the Western Bushveld as well as the southern parts where isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected in the evening, otherwise fine and hot.

North West Province:

Fine, windy and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts.

Free State:

Fine, windy and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and the eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy in the western parts in the morning, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the southern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the west.

Isolated showers are expected along the south coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but south-westerly along the south coast.

The wind will be strong along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain except in the extreme north-eastern parts but scattered along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming southeasterly from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy and warm in the north-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

Isolated thundershowers are expected in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong in places.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly reaching strong in places at times, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the south from midmorning, spreading to Richards Bay towards the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

