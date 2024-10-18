Fire danger warnings and hot and windy weather this Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 19 October 2024.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo, but otherwise isolated showers and hot conditions are also expected in various regions this Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 19 October

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the extreme south-eastern parts of the North West, the western parts of the Free State, the Senqu Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape, as well as the northern parts of the Western Bushveld and Limpopo Valley in Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 19 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm conditions becoming partly cloudy with isolated evening thundershowers in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/nS5vuUCPLS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 18, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine weather in the Highveld at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain in the south-eastern Highveld. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the western Bushveld with isolated evening showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/NW8k14V3Bg — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 18, 2024

North-West province:

Fine, windy and hot conditions await North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/14CpkKHzc7 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 18, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog patches in the east and south; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and warm.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/GaeCfZNfdh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 18, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the western interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy and cool to cold in the extreme south.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/UGzyPtEFZK — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 18, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold to cool conditions with isolated to scattered showers and rain, except for the north-west, where it will be partly cloudy and warm in places.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/cNdRHTKevT — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 18, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and rain but scattered to widespread south of the escarpment.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be partly cloudy conditions in the extreme north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain but scattered to widespread south of the escarpment.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/JV1F1AZcsv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 18, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and cool to warm weather but cloudy in the east and south. Isolated showers and rain are expected but scattered in the south-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.