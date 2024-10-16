Severe thunderstorms and damaging coastal winds and waves to hit parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 17 October 2024.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms associated with possible strong winds, heavy downpours, and possible hail in the Free State, North West, Eastern Cape, and Northern Cape and damaging wind and waves between East London and Durban. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 16 – 17 October 2024.

Isolated to scattered thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern areas, with a possibility of severe thunderstorms tomorrow. #weatheroutholook #southfricanweather pic.twitter.com/0nMsLKflqx — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 16, 2024

Weather warnings, 17 October

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level one warning of severe thunderstorms associated with possible strong winds, heavy downpours, and possible hail expected over the western and southern parts of Free State, the western part of North-West, the extreme north-eastern part of the Northern Cape, and the eastern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Damaging wind and waves that could result in localised disruption to harbours and ports and difficulty in navigation of small vessels with a risk of taking water and capsizing in a locality are expected between East London and Durban.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central part of the Northern Cape and the Sundays River Valley Municipality of the Eastern Cape.

ALSO READ: It’s the season for thunderstorms and damaging hail

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 15 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/mOwrZioxkX — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 16, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south by the afternoon.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/lXqtFj1iCg — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 16, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/glGuMm5fPs — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 16, 2024

North-West province:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions await North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and western parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy skies and windy and warm weather with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/9E9sMEYDZ3 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 16, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine, windy, and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the far eastern parts, where it will be partly cloudy.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/TebGSnC6SI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 16, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions over the south-western parts with morning drizzle along the west coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east. It will become cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior with evening showers and rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/TwjHFqSgEk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 16, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy weather in the morning and evening; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but windy and hot in the north during the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but windy in the north. It will become cloudy south of the escarpment in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/F1MtSD14pK — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 16, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.