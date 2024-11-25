Weather alert: Temperatures rise as heatwave hits SA on Tuesday and Wednesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

South Africans should expect warm to hot weather as a heatwave settles in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The latest weather forecast also warns of severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and damaging waves in various regions.

Weather warnings, Tuesday 26 November

Impact-based warnings

In its latest regional forecast, the SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to damage or loss of infrastructure, settlements (formal and informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock as well as large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning across the southern region of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape as well as the south parts of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

It issued a yellow level 2 warning for strong winds leading to damage to infrastructure as well as difficult driving conditions over the southern parts of Free State (Xhariep) and extreme south-eastern parts of Northern Cape.

Saws issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, along the coast between Cap Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Tuesday, spreading to Plettenberg Bay by the afternoon.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of Northern Cape, central Free State, northern-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo.

Advisories

A Heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the western and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the northern parts of the Eastern Cape until Tuesday but until Wednesday over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and southern Lowveld of Limpopo.

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in the Lowveld of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast, Saturday 26 November

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga:

Fine and warm to hot but very hot in the Lowveld.

It will become partly cloudy on the Highveld from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the extreme south and western parts.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the Lowveld, Limpopo Valley and Western Bushveld.

It will become partly cloudy with isolated evening thundershowers in the extreme west.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west and north.

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Fine in the northeast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with rain and isolated showers along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly along the west coast, otherwise fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly reaching gale force at times in the afternoon while becoming south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Warm in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy along the coast The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly along the wild coast in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in the northeast, partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northeast but scattered in the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be fresh northerly to north-easterly but moderate southerly to southwesterly in the extreme south, spreading to Richards Bay by late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

