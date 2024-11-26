Weather: Severe KwaZulu-Natal thunderstorms, coastal waves and heatwave in Mpumalanga

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 27 November 2024.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with hail and heavy winds in KwaZulu-Natal, fire dangers in Limpopo and the Northern Cape, and a heatwave in Mpumalanga. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 27 November

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail expected over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail, and heavy downpours are expected over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal except the north-eastern parts. A Yellow Level 2 warning was issued.

Meanwhile, a yellow level 1 warning was also issued for damaging waves resulting in localised disruption to coastal roads, harbours, and ports, with small vessels at risk of taking on water, and capsizing within a locality is expected along the coast between Cape Columbine and East London.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the western bushveld of Limpopo.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in the over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga. As a result, extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 27 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/gklEv6PVKc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. It will be extremely hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. It will be extremely hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/tOPUHMb9Yc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2024

North-West province:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west but scattered in the east.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/m5kQIeJkTS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine conditions in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/cu8QbRxFwL — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/euxzLMjZmS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool weather with isolated rain and showers in the south-west and interior at first but scattered along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/PlOuycY4pX — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment but scattered in places along the south coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy and cool to cold conditions with isolated showers and rain but scattered along the Wild Coast.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/L2pX4Uz6fk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and cool to warm weather but hot to very hot in the extreme north. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected.