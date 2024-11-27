Fair weather expected on Thursday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The latest weather forecast includes no weather alerts for tomorrow.

Weather warnings, Thursday 28 November

Impact-based warnings

In its latest regional forecast, the SA Weather Service (Saws) warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Dawid Kruiper local municipality of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Thursday 28 November

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy becoming fine and warm but hot in the extreme north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very hot.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east, becoming partly cloudy in the west in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

Hot in the Western Bushveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Fine and warm.

Free State:

Morning fog patches over the extreme east, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy over the extreme southern parts in the early morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in places over the southern coastline.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning with light rain over the extreme south-eastern parts where it will become partly cloudy and cool, otherwise fine and warm but partly cloudy in the north-east at first. It will be hot in places along the west coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, while strong at times along the west coast from the afternoon, becoming light easterly along the south coast in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cool with light showers in places south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy and cool with light showers in places south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly, reaching near Gale in places in the south at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

