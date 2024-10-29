Weather

By Nicholas Zaal

29 Oct 2024

Fine weather expected tomorrow after some fog and rain at the coast

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

After some morning fog, drizzle and isolated showers along the coast, South Africans should expect fine and cool to warm weather on Wednesday.

Weather warnings, Wednesday 30 October

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued no impact-based or fire danger warnings for tomorrow.

Advisories

It issued no weather advisories either.

Provincial weather forecast, Wednesday 30 October

Gauteng:

Fine and warm but hot in the extreme north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with drizzle along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

Fine in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cloudy in the east with drizzle along the escarpment.

North West Province:

Fine and warm.

Free State:

Fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy in the central and eastern parts with light morning rain in the south-east, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south-westerly to westerly along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming strong along the south-west coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine in places, otherwise cloudy and cool with light isolated showers and rain in the south during the morning.

It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong east of Cape St Francis in the morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in places south of the escarpment in the morning, becoming fine in the north-west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong south-westerly, moderating northwards from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain except in the extreme north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southwesterly, reaching strong in places at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings

