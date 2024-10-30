Hot and sunny conditions across SA and high fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 31 October 2024.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in the North West and the Northern Cape, while hot and sunny conditions will impact multiple provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 31 October

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected in places in the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape and in places in the north-western parts of the North West.

ALSO READ: Fine weather expected tomorrow after some fog and rain at the coast

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 31 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy skies in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 31/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/CMJHdIYr4b — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 30, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy skies in the east with drizzle and morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east with drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the south-western Bushveld.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 31/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/UORqMl4g0P — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 30, 2024

North-West province:

Partly cloudy conditions await North West residents in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 31/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/lwffC9WtwA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 30, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 31/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/sZCCytaUS0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 30, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog in the extreme south-east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but cool in the west.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 31/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/woQmeAygq9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 30, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool to warm weather but hot to very hot over the West Coast district.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 31/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/Jzymf4wtiv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 30, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy with fog patches in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy skies with morning fog; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 31/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/IValKTR6si — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 30, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the extreme north-western parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with light rain and drizzle over the northern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.