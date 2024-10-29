Hailstorm leaves four dead, more than 40 injured in Limpopo

At least 30 schools were damaged.

At least four people have died, and more than 40 others were injured during a hailstorm in Bushbuckridge, Limpopo, over the weekend.

On Sunday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, predicting hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain across several provinces, including Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

ALSO READ: WATCH: One injured after hailstorm pummels Joburg and other areas

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Sunday and Monday. Some thunderstorms are expected to become severe with hail, heavy downpours and strong to damaging winds,” warned the weather service.

The SAWS also advised residents to watch for damage to infrastructure and vehicles from hail and high winds.

According to Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, the four lives were lost on Sunday evening.

Hailstorm damages schools

According to Mhaule, the hail storm further damaged more than 30 schools in the area and also threatened the administration of the National Senior Certificate Examinations and disrupted schooling in as more than 10 high schools were severely damaged.

“I would like to commend the swift action of the district officials, who averted a crisis on Monday by protecting the matric examinations which went on as planned, despite the damage,” said Mhaule.

ALSO READ: Weather wreaking havoc: Hailstorm is just the beginning

“The classrooms of the lower grades which had not been affected were used in some schools but most of all, we appreciate the kind gesture of our churches who have offered their buildings to be used for exam purposes. We are truly grateful.”

On Monday evening, heavy rain continued and damaged more houses in the villages. Power supply has been cut and some roads are still not accessible.

Affected areas include Ximhungwe, Thulamahashe, Cottondale, Maripe, Shatale and Maboke circuits.

An assessment of the damage will be conducted, though it may be hindered by ongoing rain, said Mhaule.

She has urged community members to report any damage they come across, to avoid crossing rivers and to keep a close eye on weather updates from the weather service.

ALSO READ: Gauteng residents flood insurers with claims after hailstorm

“We will work with other government departments and local government continue to monitor the situation and support affected families. We convey our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and those who have lost their belongings,” said Dr Mhaule.