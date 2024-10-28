Weather: Flood risks in Eastern Cape and fire warnings in Limpopo

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 29 October 2024.

The weather service has warned of disruptive rain leading to localised flooding in three Eastern Cape municipalities and extremely high fire danger in parts of Limpopo. Here’s what you need to know.

Updated weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 28-29/10/2024 – The cut-off low still dominates over the S parts where 30% to 60% showers and thundershowers are expected but 80% the south coast. Also 30% to 60% showers and thundershowers are expected in the NE parts of RSA. pic.twitter.com/pgOSWgCNIc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 28, 2024

Weather warnings, 29 October

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of roads and settlements expected over the Koukamma, Kouga, and Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western bushveld of Limpopo.

ALSO READ: SA Weather warns of extreme weather for most parts of SA

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 29 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/YYCBhbvZtO — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 28, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, scattered in the Lowveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/WG3x7IpPSl — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 28, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot, with isolated early morning showers and thundershowers in the extreme northeast.

North-West province:

Fine, windy, and cool to warm conditions await North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/1krKXHMYPJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 28, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine weather in the central and eastern parts at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east and south and along the Lesotho border.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/Q1ANrrl3Vs — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 28, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-east. It will be windy in the east.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/dq6wXvdI3D — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 28, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine to cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and rain but scattered along the Garden Route. It will clear from the west in the morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/pC0Ia5CH0i — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 28, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in places along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be cold in places in the north.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/KEZRmov1zR — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 28, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, scattered in the north-east and extreme south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.