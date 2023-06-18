Weather | Gales and gigantic waves: Coastal regions on high alert

By Cheryl Kahla

An Orange Level 5 warning has been issued by the South African Weather Service for both wind and waves along the Northern and Western Cape coasts.

The weather warning, which went into effect on Sunday, 18 June 2023, extends until 6 pm on Tuesday, 20 June.

Weather warning

The cold front moving over the Western Cape on Monday is anticipated to generate wave heights between 4 and 5 metres from Alexander Bay to Plettenberg Bay.

Orange level 5 warning for wind and waves is expected over the Northern and Western Cape. Valid from 18-06-2023 @ 00:00 SAST until 20-06-2023 @ 18:00 SAST. pic.twitter.com/bAE9cREjGG— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 18, 2023

READ: Brace for intense rainfall, more flooding, cold front

Waves and winds

These wave heights could reach between 6 and 8 meters from Cape Columbine to Plettenberg Bay into Tuesday morning.

This marine weather, coupled with gale to strong gale force westerly winds reaching speeds of 65 to 100 kilometres per hour, is expected to cause disruptions.

Localised damage from winds

A Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds is expected over the Eastern Cape, valid from 10 am on Monday, 19th June until midnight on Tuesday, 20 June.

Yellow level 4 warning for damaging waves is expected over the Eastern Cape. Valid from 19-06-2023 @ 05:00 until 20-06-2023 @ 00:00 SAST. pic.twitter.com/4qs59LoM7R— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 18, 2023

The passing cold front over the Eastern Cape, followed by ridging high pressure, may result in localised damage to settlements and infrastructure.

Impact on coastal towns

An additional Orange Level 5 warning for wind has been issued over the Northern and Western Cape, valid from midnight until 6 pm on Monday, 19th June.

The passing cold front is expected to generate gale force westerly to north-westerly winds, reaching speeds between 60 and 80 km/h and gusting up to 100km/h.

Orange level 5 warning for wind is expected over the Northern and Western Cape. Valid from 19-06-2023 @ 00:00 SAST until 19-06-2023 @ 18:00 SAST. pic.twitter.com/rxUJ7nJHez— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 18, 2023

This will particularly affect coastal towns along the southwestern and southern coast, including Cape Town.

Potential impacts include structural damage to formal and informal settlements, disruptions to transport routes and travel services due to winds and falling trees, and power and communication interruptions.

High-sided vehicles on prone routes, such as the N2, may encounter difficulties.