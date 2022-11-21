Level 2 warning issued for severe thunderstorms, hail and strong winds in parts of Gauteng

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, hail and strong winds is expected over the eastern part of the North West province and the northern part of the Free State as well as the southern parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 22.11.2022 pic.twitter.com/QRVB7uGtaf— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 21, 2022

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy over the eastern part, with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly but south-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy over the central and eastern parts in the morning but cloudy in the north-east at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot but cool along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming south-westerly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming easterly by late afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming easterly south of East London in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming southerly to south-westerly from the south from late morning. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.