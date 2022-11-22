Level 1 warning issued for damaging wind in parts of Western Cape

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging wind over the southern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the central parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday.

According to the weather service, high-sided vehicles might experience problems on prone routes (especially in the N1) due to cross winds on exposed high level roads/bridges. A risk of localised runaway fires is also expected.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over Karoo Hoogland and Khai-Ma municipalities in the Northern Cape, Central and Little Karoo as well as the south-western parts of Cape Winelands district in the Western Cape.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23.11.2022 pic.twitter.com/bZiOayqbbF — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 22, 2022

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places in the lowveld with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise isolated thunderstorms can be expected in the province.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorm in the middle south of the province and extreme south-west.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western and the central parts.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern parts.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh west to north-westerly.

ALSO READ: Extreme weather conditions set to increase in November

Western Cape: Partly cloudy in the west with showers and rain along the west coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly but strong in the south-west otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be Moderate north easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and hot. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north easterly, becoming moderate south westerly by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

