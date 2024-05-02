Weather update: Truck drivers warned of strong winds in the Western Cape

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

A truck is blown over by strong winds in the Western Cape back in July 2020. Image: Screenshot

Truck drivers have been warned of strong winds that may lead to problems in the Western Cape on Friday.

Other than this South Africans should expect fine and warm weather.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued ayellow level 2 warning for damaging interior winds resulting in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes over the eastern interior of Namakwa, Central Karoo, and the Little Karoo.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the western parts of the Eastern Cape, in places over the Northern Cape, and the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy in the Lowveld, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

North West Province:

Fine and warm to hot.

Free State:

Fine and warm.

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy and warm to hot but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly to southerly.

Western Cape:

Fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly along the west coast in the morning, otherwise west to south-west.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine, windy and hot to very hot. The wind along the coast will be light northerly to north-easterly.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy to partly cloudy in the north-east with morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly north of Cape St. Lucia, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly but strong in the extreme south at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.