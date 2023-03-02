Weather update: Evening showers expected in Gauteng

Weather Reporter

All provinces, except the Northern Cape, can look forward to normal weather conditions on Friday as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has not issued any alert for extreme weather conditions.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Dawid Kruiper, Kai !Garib and !Kheis the Siyathemba Local Municipalities in the Northern Cape.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” said the weather service.

The rest of the country, including Gauteng, can expect either cloudy conditions or showers and thundershowers.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated evening showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm becoming fine.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west.

North West: Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Cloudy with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy with fog along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot but cool along the coast. It will become cloudy in the east with isolated evening showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy with morning fog along the west coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot over the eastern interior with isolated afternoon thundershowers expected over the extreme north-eastern parts and evening drizzle along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly reaching fresh in the afternoon but light easterly along the south coast in the morning becoming moderate to fresh

westerly to south-westerly from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in the south-east at first, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly, but moderate to fresh westerly west of Cape St Francis, spreading to Algoa Bay in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places south of the escarpment at first, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly at first, otherwise fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-west, otherwise isolated.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly in the north, otherwise north-easterly becoming fresh in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.