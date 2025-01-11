Weather service warns of disruptive rain and storms on Sunday

Here’s what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service has warned of heavy rain in the eastern parts of the country.

Weather warnings, Sunday, 12 January

It said it expects disruptive rain in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Sunday.

The western parts of the country can expect warm and hot weather.

It also said that the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape could experience conditions that will lead to extremely high fire danger.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 12 January:

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme south-west.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme south-west and extreme north-east.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

North West:

Partly cloudy in the west, otherwise cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State:

Partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape:

Warm in the south, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the east, where it will become partly cloudy by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but strong from the afternoon until late evening.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain over the south-west and south coastal areas becoming fine in the west from the evening. It will be hot in the northern parts of the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly in the east in the early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly but strong along the west coast from the afternoon spreading to south-west coast from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with a chance of light rain and showers along the coast, spreading into the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh southeasterly from late morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and rain, except for the extreme north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool to cold but warm in the north-east. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north- easterly in the north in the morning, otherwise southerly to south-westerly reaching strong in places, becoming south-easterly by late afternoon.