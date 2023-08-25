Cold fronts, coastal chaos: Rough weather forecasted this weekend

Coastal challenges and chilling forecasts... Here's everything you need to know about SA's weather warnings for Saturday, 26 August.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) provided a comprehensive weather outlook for Saturday, 26 August 2023, cautioning residents about a number of weather-related concerns.

From damaging waves and rogue waves along the coast to high sunburn risk and showers over the interior, here’s what to expect from tomorrow’s weather.

Weather warnings, 26 August

Cold, wet, and windy conditions are expected across a large portion of South Africa – the Northern, Western, and Eastern Cape provinces.

Small stock farmers in these provinces have been urged to prepare for severe conditions which will persist from Friday through Saturday.

And the forecast would not be complete without those near-constant fire warnings, and Saws warned of “extremely high fire danger conditions in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Wind and waves

An orange level 5 warning was issued for potential for damaging waves and powerful winds stretching from Plettenberg Bay to Port Edward.

Navigational challenges, potential harm to coastal structures, beach erosion, and even the presence of rogue waves have been highlighted as potential dangers.

Meanwhile, Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warnings for damaging waves and winds along the coast from Hondeklip Bay to Plettenberg Bay.

These conditions could lead to disruptions in road, rail, and air transport. Those at sea should also be wary of navigational challenges.

A separate yellow level 2 warning warns of localised wind damage in the southern regions of the Eastern Cape, which may result in damage to properties.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect from your province on Saturday, 26 August.

Gauteng:

Clear skies with cooler temperatures, though the south may experience colder conditions. UVB index warns of a very high sunburn risk.

Mpumalanga:

Warm and clear for most parts. However, as night approaches, expect cloud cover and sporadic showers or thundershowers in the east.

Limpopo:

Warm to hot weather dominates.

North-West:

Early morning partial cloud cover in the east, making way for clearer, warm skies.

Free State:

Mornings will see isolated showers, especially in the south, but clear skies are anticipated by afternoon. A light snowfall might surprise residents in the extreme south.

Northern Cape:

Mixed conditions – fine up north and cooler, cloudy conditions further south with morning showers. Notably, light snowfall is predicted in the extreme south-east.

Western Cape:

Predominantly cold and cloudy with expected light showers, especially in the morning. Light snow might grace the south-western and southern mountain peaks. The coastal regions should anticipate strong southerly winds.

Eastern Cape (Western half):

Icy gusts can be expected in places, accompanied by showers and light snow in elevated regions.

Eastern Cape (Eastern half):

A mix of conditions ranging from clear skies along the Wild-Coast to isolated showers inland, with morning snow in elevated regions.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Predominantly cool conditions with isolated showers in the extreme east by afternoon.