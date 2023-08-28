Weather: From cold front last week to heatwave, fire, high sunburn risk

South Africa is facing a heatwave, high fire danger warnings and an extreme sunburn alert. Here's the weather forecast for 29 August 2023.

The SA Weather Service rolled out a series of weather advisories for Tuesday, 29 August, warning of an impending heatwave and significantly high fire risk.

Weather warnings, 29 August

The Northern Cape and Western Cape provinces are set to experience scorching temperatures on Tuesday.

Here are the weather warnings as forecasted for Tuesday.

Fire warnings

Areas such as Dr Beyers Naude (particularly around Willowmore), in Northern Cape, along with local municipalities Sarah Baartman District, Raymond Mhlaba, Inxuba Yethemba, and Enoch Mgijima are facing extremely high fire danger conditions.

The risk also extends to the interiors of Northern Cape’s Dawid Kruiper and Kai !Garib, as well as northern sections of the Western Cape’s West Coast and Central Karoo District Municipalities.

Heat wave alert

A heatwave is anticipated to scorch the Richtersveld municipality in the Northern Cape on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Amathole District Municipality, Sunday River Valley, Makana, Ndlambe Local Municipalities, and Buffalo City Metro will be enduring elevated temperatures until 31 August.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect from the weather in your province tomorrow.

Gauteng:

Residents can expect morning fog patches over the highveld. Other than that, clear and cool weather will be the order of the day.

The sunburn risk, however, is said to be “very high” in Gauteng.

Sunburn risk: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Foggy mornings will be prevalent in the highveld.

The Lowveld will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Limpopo:

Limpopo will experience partly cloudy skies in the south-west and cooler temperatures mixed with drizzle along the escarpment.

North-West:

Weather in the North West province will remain stable, ranging from cool to warm temperatures.

Free State:

Similar to the North-West, conditions will be largely fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

The region will see generally fine and warm conditions, although the south will remain on the cooler side. Coastal winds will be moderate and northwesterly.

Fire alerts have been issued for Dr Beyers Naude around Willowmore, as well as the following local municipalities:

– Sarah Baartman District,

– Raymond Mhlaba,

– Inxuba Yethemba,

– Enoch Mgijima.

Western Cape:

A warm to hot day is in the forecast.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh, hailing from the northeast to north, shifting to moderate northwesterly along the west coast in the afternoon.

Sunburn risk: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Warm weather awaits with moderate northeasterly coastal winds.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Conditions will be warm but may get cooler in the northern regions.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh and north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog is likely in the interior regions with partly cloudy skies in the north-east. Conditions will be generally fine and cool, although warmer spots will appear in the east.

Coastal winds will be moderate, becoming fresh in the south by afternoon, while the sunburn risk is “moderate”.