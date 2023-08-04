Weather: Fog, fire and UVB warnings across SA on 5 August

By Cheryl Kahla

The South African Weather Service (Saws) announced the weather outlook for tomorrow, 5 August and warns of critical fire conditions.

Today, partly cloudy conditions are observed over the central and northern areas of the country, but otherwise, fine conditions are expected into the evening.

The forecast highlights several areas of concern affecting various regions across South Africa. No rainfall is expected for tomorrow.

Rainfall chart for tomorrow, 05-08-2023. Fine conditions are expected tomorrow.

The bulletin affirms that there are no impact-based weather warnings or advisories issued for the day.

Fire warning

The fire danger warning calls for vigilance in the Dawid Kruiper local municipality in the Northern Cape and the Willowmore region in the Eastern Cape.

This signifies a heightened risk for fire ignition and rapid spread.

Residents are urged to take precautions, particularly in the areas facing fire risk.

Regional weather forecast

Saws’ provincial forecast is as follows:

Gauteng:

The day will begin partly cloudy and cool, clearing to fine conditions by the afternoon.

The UVB sunburn index for the area is marked as high.

Mpumalanga:

Expect a cloudy start with fog patches along the escarpment, but the western Highveld will remain fine, while the temperature ranges from cold to cool.

Limpopo:

Morning fog will form along the southern escarpment, with partly cloudy and cool conditions to follow.

North-West Province:

The weather will be fine and cool, with some cloudiness in the north-east.

Free State:

Residents will enjoy fine and cool weather.

Northern Cape:

The forecast here is fine, windy, and cool to warm, with fresh south-westerly coastal winds.

Western Cape:

A cloudy start with morning fog along the west and south-west coasts, then fine and cool to warm conditions.

The Cape Peninsula will remain cold. The coast will experience varied wind directions, with strong westerly to north-westerly winds south of Cape Point.

The UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Western Eastern Cape:

The weather will be fine and warm, with some cloudiness along the extreme south-west coast by late afternoon.

Coastal winds will turn from north-westerly to south-westerly.

Eastern Eastern Cape:

Fine and warm weather is expected, with cooler temperatures in the north. The coastal wind will shift from northerly to north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and cool but warm in eastern areas, becoming fine in the afternoon.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, and the UVB sunburn index is high.