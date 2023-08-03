Weather forecast: What to expect in South Africa on 4 August 2023

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

The SA Weather Service (Saws) released the regional weather forecast for tomorrow, 4 August, detailing a mixed bag of conditions.

While most provinces will have fine and cool weather, there are reports of extreme fire danger in specific areas.

Weather warnings 4 August

Here’s a recap of Saws’ weather advisories.

Fire danger

In the absence of any immediate impact-based warnings, Saws issued fire danger warnings. Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over eastern parts of the Central Karoo in the Western Cape, as well as the central parts and southern interior of Namakwa in Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

The weather across South Africa is expected to remain mostly calm.

Gauteng:

A chilly day with fine weather conditions, but slightly cooler in the north.

Beware of a high UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog in the Highveld and escarpment, followed by fine and chilly weather.

Warmer temperatures in the Lowveld and partly cloudy skies in the extreme northeast.

Limpopo:

Foggy patches in the central areas will give way to partly cloudy and cool weather, with cloud cover expected in the north.

North-West Province:

Fine and cool weather throughout the day.

Free State:

A consistent pattern of fine, cold to cool weather.

Northern Cape:

Generally fine and cool, but with warmer conditions in the north.

Saws said windy conditions will prevail over the interior, with moderate northerly to north-westerly coastal winds.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the southwest, while elsewhere conditions will be fine and cool to warm.

Coastal winds will be light to moderate, turning southerly along the south coast by afternoon.

The UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Eastern Cape:

A fine and warm day is expected in the western parts of the province, with light to moderate north-westerly coastal winds, turning south-westerly at night.

Fine and cool to warm weather forecasted for the eastern parts, with moderate north-easterly winds along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool weather will prevail throughout the day, but warmer temperatures can be expected in the east.

Coastal winds will be moderate and north-easterly.

The UVB sunburn index is projected to be very high.