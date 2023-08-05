Sunscreen or sweater? Your guide to tomorrow’s weather

By Cheryl Kahla

As per the South African Weather Service (Saws), the forecast for Sunday, 6 August is a diverse array of conditions across the country.

The rest of today (Saturday) includes cloudy conditions over the eastern and central parts of Limpopo, otherwise a mostly sunny and dry day elsewhere.

Saws said no dire alerts have been issued for Sunday, 06 August, the week will start off mostly dry and sunny with cool to warm temperatures.

That said, a weak cold front will result in light rain along the southern and south-eastern coast from Tuesday.

Provincial weather forecast

From fine and cool in Gauteng to foggy mornings along the Western Cape coast, South Africa braces for a day of diverse weather conditions tomorrow.

Gauteng

The tranquil province of Gauteng is predicted to enjoy fine and cool weather, under a high UVB sunburn index.

Residents are encouraged to make the most of the comfortable conditions while keeping sun protection in mind.

Mpumalanga

The landscapes of Mpumalanga will wake up to fog blanketing the escarpment.

As the day progresses, conditions will become partly cloudy and vary from cold to cool in the northeast. However, the west is set to enjoy finer conditions.

Limpopo

Limpopo, known for its varied terrain, will wake to an overcast morning in the east.

This will clear into a partly cloudy and cool to warm day, hinting at an inviting day ahead for its residents.

North-West and Free State

The weather is set to remain serene in both the North-West Province and the Free State.

This includes fine and cool conditions expected throughout the day.

Northern Cape

The Northern Cape will experience varied weather conditions, with fine and cool to warm conditions for most of the day.

That said, expect morning fog along the coast under a light southerly wind.

Western Cape

Over in the Western Cape, the coastal areas will wake up to a foggy and cloudy morning.

As the day unfolds, the southern and southwestern regions will experience cold to cool weather, while the interior will bask under fine and cool to warm conditions.

Moderate westerly to north-westerly winds are expected, changing to light south-westerly winds in the afternoon. The region’s UVB sunburn index is forecasted at moderate.

Eastern Cape

Turning to the Eastern Cape, both halves of the province are set to enjoy fine and warm conditions.

However, as evening rolls in, the southern regions south of the escarpment may become cloudier, with patches of fog in some areas.

Coastal winds are predicted to be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal

Lastly, KwaZulu-Natal, the region is expected to be fine and warm, with some cooler spots in the west.

The coastal wind is predicted to be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. Just like Gauteng, the UVB sunburn index will be high, so don’t forget your sunscreen.