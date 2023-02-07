Level 2 warning: Stormy conditions expected in Gauteng and KZN

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the Free State, eastern and northern parts of the Northern Cape and the North West, on Wednesday.

According to the weather service, similar stormy conditions are also expected over Gauteng, southern and eastern Limpopo, Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga, western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and central parts of the Eastern Cape.

An orange level 5 warning for disruptive rainfall has been issued over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

☔A cut-off low will result in widespread showers and thundershowers across central and eastern SA from tomorrow (Wednesday 08 February 2023). pic.twitter.com/78RVeP0psA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 7, 2023

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and warm to cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south and east.

North West: Cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south west.

ALSO READ: Heavy rain, cooler daytime temperatures expected in most parts of SA from Wednesday

Northern Cape: Cloudy and warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, otherwise partly with isolated thundershowers over the central parts. Morning fog can be expected along the coast, where it will be cool. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly becoming fresh southerly to south-easterly from the afternoon.

Western Cape: Fine in the west, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot with morning rain along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but strong along the south-west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cool in places along the coast, otherwise cloudy and cold with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly, becoming south-easterly in the evening.

ALSO READ: KZN Rains leave trail of damage

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy in the north at first, otherwise cloudy and warm to cool in the south and west with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly in the north in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.