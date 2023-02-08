Joburg EMS on high alert as stormy weather hits Gauteng

Faizel Patel

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has urged motorists to take extra precautions following the heavy downpours and adverse weather conditions in various areas across the city.

This come after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms.

“This will result in localised flooding and damage to settlements, and property damage is expected over the Free State, parts of the Northern Cape and the North West.”

“Similar stormy conditions are also expected over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape,” the weather bureau said.

Cut-off lows

Weather forecaster Tokelo Chiloane told The Citizen a cut-off low is a synoptic scale weather system which develops in the upper atmosphere which is associated with heavy rain wind and heavy downpours.

“The air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere over South Africa generally flows from west to east and when this flow is disturbed, a trough forms. The trough can then intensify and develop into a low-pressure system.

“If this low pressure system gets cut off from the basic westerly flow then a cut-off low has been born,” Chiloane said.

According to Saws, cut-off lows are common in South Africa and have been observed predominantly between March and May, and from September to November.

Motorists

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they have taken note of the weather warning following massive traffic congestions in and around the City of Johannesburg.

“Severe thunderstorms are expected in most parts of Johannesburg and surrounding areas. We want to urge our residents out there to exercise caution when driving, extend a safe following distance and also avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges.”

Informal settlements

Mulaudzi has also warned residents in low-lying areas and informal settlements to take precautions.

“We urge our residents in low-lying areas, especially our informal settlements to monitor the water levels and also to try an avoid crossing rivers or streams.”

High alert

“From our side, as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we remain on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city in the next few days so that we are able to respond to water related emergencies that we may come across throughout this week,” Mulaudzi said.

Load shedding

Meanwhile, traffic congestion is expected to be exacerbated by Eskom’s current load shedding schedule and rainy weather conditions that will render most traffic lights inoperable during peak times.

Eskom on Tuesday announced that the implementation of load shedding will remain at stage 4 from 4pm until 5am, and stage 3 from 5am until 4pm daily until further notice.

