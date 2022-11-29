Number of tornadoes ‘likely to increase’ as thunderstorms grow more severe

Marizka Coetzer

Tornadoes are not as uncommon in South Africa as some people might believe, with more sightings of the weather phenomena and frequent warnings of severe storms than ever.

Two funnel clouds were spotted in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng and Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

Vox Weather meteorologist Annette Botha said these were characterised as a funnel clouds because no damage or proof of touchdown was reported.

Funnel cloud does not reach earth’s surface

“A funnel cloud does not reach the earth’s surface. At the point it reaches land, it becomes a tornado, or if it reaches a body of water, it becomes a waterspout.”

Botha – who warned funnel clouds were dangerous and commonly a severe thunderstorm – said the number of tornadoes was likely to increase as thunderstorms grow more severe

“A funnel cloud can become a full-fledged tornado in seconds. But even if it remains a funnel and never makes a touchdown, these severe storms are usually associated with hail, gusting winds and heavy downpours.

NOW READ: WATCH: How a tornado is formed and signs that one is brewing

Tornadoes are not common in SA

“Tornadoes are not uncommon in South Africa; the truth is that they have always occurred in the country. Tornadoes and funnel clouds are also spotted more frequently because people now have cellphones to record such incidents and share them.”

Local storm chaser Cobus van Zyl said he was ready for a tornado.

“It’s the holy grail of storm chasing,” he said.

Weather forecaster Ismael Mayo said funnel clouds or tornadoes cannot be forecast.

Info

Tornado precautions

SA Weather Service’s Hannelee Doubell said tornadoes developed from thunderstorms, particularly those associated with hail.

She said they have a loud distinctive noise described as the sound of a thousand trains, the buzz of millions of bees or the rumble of jet planes.

In the event of seeing a tornado, move to the pre-designated building or else move into the centre of your house and get under a strong piece of furniture, such as a table. Do not attempt to outrun a tornado in your vehicle.

Get out of vehicles, caravans and mobile homes, as they can be moved, overturned and even destroyed by the strong winds and flying debris.

Stay away from windows, as flying glass and debris cause the most deaths.

If caught outside in the open, lie flat in a ditch or depression but beware of flooding if there is heavy rain.

ALSO READ: Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in six US states, dozens missing