Weather update: Rain forecast for coastal areas, thunderstorms in parts of Northern Cape

Here's what to expect on Thursday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an alert for extremely high fire danger conditions over the Dawid Kruiper, Kai !Garib and Kareeberg local municipalities in Northern Cape on Thursday.

The weather service also expects showers and rain along south east and east coast and their adjacent interior, with morning drizzle along the Mpumalanga and Limpopo escarpment. Isolated thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Weather outlook for 02 November 2023.

showers and rain along south east & east coast and their adjacent interior, with morning drizzle along the Mpumalanga and Limpopo escarpment but isolated thunderstorms over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.#southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/xWkzl24Pa1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 31, 2023

On Friday, the weather service expects a band of isolated thunderstorms from the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape to the Eastern Cape coast, otherwise fine conditions.

Thursday’s weather forecast

1. Gauteng:

Weather: Partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine by the afternoon.

UVB Sunburn Index: Very High

2. Mpumalanga:

Weather: Morning fog on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the east.

3. Limpopo:

Weather: Morning fog on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

4. North-West Province:

Weather: Morning fog in places in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

5. Free State:

Weather: Morning fog in places in the extreme east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

6. Northern Cape:

Weather: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north. It will be very hot in the north-west.

Coastal Wind: Light to moderate north-westerly.

7. Western Cape:

Weather: Morning fog along the south coast, otherwise cloudy and warm, but hot over the interior.

Coastal Wind: Fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly, but light to moderate north-westerly north of Cape Columbine spreading to Table Bay in the late afternoon.

UVB Sunburn Index: Very High

8. Western Half of the Eastern Cape:

Weather: Cool along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm becoming fine by the afternoon.

Coastal Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly.

9. Eastern Half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy with morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the west.

Coastal Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly.

10. KwaZulu-Natal: