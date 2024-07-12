Heavy rain, snow and strong winds expected in Western Cape and Northern Cape until Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 13 July 2024.

The weather service has warned of intermittent heavy rainfall, snowfalls, very cold conditions, strong coastal and interior winds, and very rough seas in the Western and Northern Capes as a series of cold fronts affect the provinces until Sunday. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 13 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather services have issued a yellow level 4 warning that damaging winds are expected along the coast between Lambert’s Bay and Mossel Bay.

Damaging winds and waves are expected between Table and Cape Agulhas. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Saws also warns of a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of roads and settlements, which is expected over the City of Cape Town, Swartland, Bergrivier, Cederberg, Drakenstein, Witzenberg, Theewaterskloof, and Stellenbosch Local Municipalities in the Western Cape.

An orange level 6 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads and settlements is expected over the southern parts of Witzenberg, Drakenstein, and Stellenbosch Local Municipalities in the Western Cape.

Damaging winds resulting in localised damage to property and communication and power interruptions are expected in places over Enoch Mgijima, Emalahleni, Sakhisizwe, Senqu, and Elundini Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape, as well as Xhariep District Municipality in the Free State. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning that disruptive snow is expected over the mountainous regions of Witzenberg Local Municipality in the Western Cape and Karoo Hoogland Local Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, in places over the North-West and the western parts of the Free State, as well as in places over Joe Gqabi and Chris Hani Distric Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

A series of cold fronts are expected to affect the Western and Northern Capes until Sunday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that intermittent heavy rainfall, snowfalls, very cold conditions, strong coastal and interior winds, and very rough seas can be expected.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 13 July

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool to warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm weather, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley.

North-West province:

Fine, windy, and cool-to-warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine, windy and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy conditions are expected in the west with isolated showers and rain in the south-west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and cold to cool but very cold over the southern parts. It will be fine in the north-eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold weather with isolated showers and rain in the west but scattered to widespread over the south-western parts. Possible thundershowers are expected over the south-western parts in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, but cloudy in the evening with light rain and isolated showers along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be fine and cool to warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.