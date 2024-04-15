Weather update: Rain and thunderstorms threaten multiple provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 16 April 2024.

The weather service has warned of disruptive rain leading to localised flooding and short disruptions of essential services in five provinces and severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, flooding, and strong winds in KwaZulu-Natal. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 16 April

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain with possible heavy downpours leading to localised flooding and short-term disruption to essential services over North West, Free State, the extreme eastern parts of Northern Cape, the extreme southern parts of Gauteng, as well as the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours leading to localised flooding and strong damaging winds over the central and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 16 April

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment and eastern highveld; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east, except in the lowveld, where it will be warm.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in places over the central parts. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south.

North-West province:

A day of partly cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits the North West, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated over the far north-east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy and cool conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning and evening fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except over the western parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, becoming cloudy in the south-west in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected, with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated afternoon thundershowers scattered in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the west.