By Chulumanco Mahamba

12 Apr 2024

04:24 pm

Weather update: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures across provinces this Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

Weather update 13 April 2024

Picture: Canva

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 13 April 2024.

The weather service has not issued any severe weather alerts for Saturday but anticipate partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures across provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 13 April

Weather warnings

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings, fire danger warnings, or advisories for Saturday, 13 April.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 13 April

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and cool but warm conditions in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the Lowveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-east. It will become cloudy in the east overnight.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North-West province:

A day of cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see cloudy conditions in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north.

Northern Cape:

There will be fine and warm conditions, but cool in the south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy conditions are expected, with fog patches in places in the south at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to cloudy weather with fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the south-western parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

