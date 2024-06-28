Partly cloudy to fine conditions across provinces for Saturday

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 29 June 2024.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in areas in the Western Cape and Northern Cape, but otherwise expect partly cloudy to fine weather in most regions. Here’s what you need to know.

⛅️Weather and severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 29 June 2024.

⛅️Weather and severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 29 June 2024.

As well as the weather outlook for Sunday & Monday, 30 June & 1 July 2024.

Weather warnings, 29 June

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Matzikama Local Municipality, Bergrivier Municipality in the Western Cape, and Kai !Garib Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 29 June

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions with morning fog in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, becoming fine along the escarpment and in the Lowveld. It will be warm in the eastern Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the central and south-eastern parts; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine over the eastern parts in the afternoon.

North-West province:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog in the extreme north-east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be warm in the north-east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and cold to cool, with isolated showers in the extreme east. Blowing dust is expected along the coast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, becoming cloudy in the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the south. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the north-east and southern parts in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places south of the escarpment. Isolated showers are expected over the extreme northern parts.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.