Cloudy and cool weather expected tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

Aside from some rain and damaging winds along the coast, South Africa should expect cloudy and cool weather on Friday.

Weather warnings, Friday 23 August

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised disruption to small harbours/ports and difficulty in navigation between Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred during the morning, spreading to Durban in the afternoon.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Northern Cape, Kannaland and Oudtshoorn Local Municipalities as well as Central Karoo District Municipality in the Western Cape, Dr Beyers Naude, Inxuba Yethemba and Enoch Mgijima Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape, Greater Taung Local Municipality in the North West as well as Mohokare Local Municipality in the Free State.

⛅️🌧️Weather & severe weather alerts for tomorrow: 23 August 2024. Isolated showers are expected to be confined over the eastern areas with damaging winds along the east coast. #saws#weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/rI7FtIeBAT August 22, 2024

Advisories

There are no weather advisories for tomorrow.

Provincial weather forecast, Friday 23 August

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and cool but warm in the extreme north becoming fine in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy with drizzle along the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and cold to cool but partly cloudy over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the Lowveld with drizzle along the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm becoming fine over the Western Bushveld by the afternoon.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine, windy, and cool to warm.

Free State:

Fine and cool to warm, with windy conditions in the west.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog in the southern parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in the north-west.

Windy conditions are expected in the eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly at first, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cool in places along the coast, otherwise fine, windy and warm. It will become cloudy with light rain over the extreme western partsfrom the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable between Cape Point and Cape Columbine at first, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly, becoming north to north-westerly along the west coast, but west to south-westerly along the south coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with fog in places over interior at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be strong north- easterly, becoming fresh southwesterly in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with fog in places south of escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be strong to gale force north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast, becoming fine from the west from late morning.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly but fresh in the north, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly in the extreme south early morning spreading to Kosi Bay by afternoon and reaching strong to gale force in the south by late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.