Damaging winds, waves and very cold conditions in interior Eastern Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 22 August 2024.

strong winds, high fire danger, and very cold conditions in parts of South Africa. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 22 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning of damaging wind and waves resulting in disruption to small harbours and ports and a risk to medium vessels of dragging anchors or breaking mooring lines between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

A yellow level 2 warning for coastal winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea was also issued over Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.

Damaging wind and waves resulting in localised disruption to small harbours and ports and difficulty in navigation for small vessels are also expected between East London and Kosi Bay.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the northern parts of Limpopo.

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 22 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy weather in the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm but hot in places in the Western Bushveld, becoming cloudy in the Lowveld in the afternoon.

North-West province:

Fine, and warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog is expected in the southern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot in the extreme north-western parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions along the south coast and adjacent interior, with isolated showers and rain in the extreme south-eastern parts in the morning, as well as morning fog over the eastern parts. It will be fine and cool to warm, but cold in places along the south coast and eastern parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine in the north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold, but cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places south of Somerset East, scattered along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be fine weather in places in the north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold, but cloudy in places south of the escarpment with isolated showers and rain.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the western parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.