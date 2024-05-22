Weather update: Morning fog and fine and cool conditions

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 23 May 2024.

The weather service has not issued any severe weather warnings for Thursday but it will be morning fog in numerous provinces and fine and cool conditions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 23 May

The weather service has not issued any severe weather warnings for Thursday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 23 May

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool but warm weather in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy conditions in the east at first, with morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

The day starts with fine and cool to warm weather, but partly cloudy in the north-east.

North-West province:

Fine and cool to warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog along the coast, where it will be partly cloudy; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches along the south coast and in places along the west coast, but it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool but cold in places along the south coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine. Light rain can be expected over the Overberg in the early morning, spreading to the Garden Route and the southern parts of the Breede Valley by afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment in the afternoon, but scattered along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be morning fog in places in the south; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine in the east. It will become cloudy south of the escarpment in the evening, with light rain in the south-west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in patches over the interior except the south-western parts; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.