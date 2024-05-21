Weather update: More damaging waves in WC, rest of SA warm and fine tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

While damaging waves are expected for a second day in the Western Cape, warm and fine weather is otherwise expected across the country on Wednesday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves resulting in the possibility of coastal users being swept off low-lying rocks, and difficulty in navigation at sea, between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas, mainly in the morning.

⚠️Yellow level 2 warning: Damaging waves

Valid period: 21 – 22 May 2024

Affected area: Western Cape (west coast)#saws #weatheroutlook#southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/PTKX8prWNx — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 21, 2024

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Morning fog in places in the east, otherwise fine and warm but partly cloudy in the north at first.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the morning with fog in places on the Highveld and escarpment, becoming fine and cool but partly cloudy in the north-east and the Lowveld. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West Province:

Fine and warm.

Free State:

Fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

Fog along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot but cool in places in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog over the central and eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but cloudy along the south coast and the adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in places over interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, otherwise light to moderate south-easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places in the south-west, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natala:

Morning fog patches in places over the northern interior, otherwise fine and warm but partly cloudy in the north-east and south-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly to northerly, reaching strong in places at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.