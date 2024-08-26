Weather alert: Orange level 6 warning for damaging winds and runaway fires

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

As Gauteng prepares for a cold snap, serious weather warnings have been issued for Tuesday.

Weather warnings, Tuesday 27 August

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to difficult driving conditions particularly high-sided vehicles over Joe Gqabi and eastern parts of Chris Hani District Municipalities in the Eastern Cape and Matatiele, Amahlathi, Raymond Mhlaba and Sundays River Valley Local Municipalities and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape province, southern parts of the Northern Cape, most parts of the Western Cape as well as western parts of the Free State.

The service also issued an orange level 6 warning for damaging interior winds resulting in disruption of travel services and damage to settlements, and risk of runaway fires in large areas over the Garden Route, eastern Overberg, eastern parts of the Cape Winelands and southern Central Karoo Municipalities in the Western Cape as well as the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Inxuba Yethemba and Enoch Mgijima Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

The service issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall resulting in localised flooding of roads and settlements over the Cape Winelands, City of Cape Town and parts of the West Coast Municipalities in the Western Cape province.

The service issued an orange level 6 warning for damaging coastal wind and waves leading to damage of coastal infrastructure and disruption of small harbours and ports, between Lambert’s Bay and Port Alfred, spreading to Alexander Bay in the evening.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of the country, except the western parts.

🔥⚠️Weather update for tomorrow: 27 August 2024.

Advisories

An intense cold front is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The public and small stock farmers are advised that heavy downpours, snowfalls over the mountains, very cold conditions, strong to gale force interior and coastal winds and very rough seas can be expected.

Provincial weather forecast, Tuesday 27 August

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

North West Province:

Fine, windy and warm to hot.

Free State:

Fine, windy and warm.

Northern Cape

Partly cloudy and cool to warm becoming cloudy in the south with isolated showers and rain from mid-morning but fine in the east.

It will be windy in the southern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly becoming light south-westerly late evening

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the east where it will be cool otherwise cloudy and cold with rain and isolated showers but scattered over the far south-west, it will be very windy and gusty over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly to westerly reaching gale force south of Cape Point.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine, windy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast from the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon but fresh to strong south westerly at night.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly to southwesterly south of Richard’s Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.