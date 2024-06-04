Weather update: Disruptive rain and flooding in Eastern Cape, storm surges and damaging winds along the coast

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 5 June 2024.

The weather service has warned of disruptive rain and flooding expected in Eastern Cape. Storm surge and damaging winds forecasted along the coast. Here’s what you need to know.

Yellow level 2 warning: Disruptive rain

Affected area: Western Cape (west & south coast)

Valid: 05 June 2024, 00:00 SAST until 23:00 SAST

Weather warnings, 5 June

The weather service has issued an orange level six warning for disruptive rain resulting in flooding of settlements, roads, and bridges. Some communities are temporarily cut off, and danger to life is expected in places along the coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape in the morning.

A yellow level two warning for a storm surge is expected in places along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

A yellow level four warning of disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of roads and susceptible settlements, as well as minor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility, is expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape and the southern parts of the Eastern Cape in the morning.

Saws has also warned of a yellow level two warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas and between Plettenberg Bay and Algoa Bay.

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected over the interior of the Eastern Cape.

A cold front is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape provinces on Thursday, resulting in cold, wet, and windy conditions in places over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and the western interior of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 5 June

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate morning frost in places, otherwise it will be fine and cool to cold.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning frost in places on the highveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool but warm in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning frost in places in the south-west, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.

North-West province:

Morning frost in places but otherwise fine and cool weather await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the south at first with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise it will be fine and cool to cold.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the central and southern parts, otherwise it will be fine and cool to cold but partly cloudy to cloudy in the west and south. It will be very cold in the south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold weather with isolated to scattered showers and rain in the west and south-west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy, windy and cold with isolated morning showers and rain, scattered in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be fine in the extreme east, otherwise it will be cloudy, windy and cold to very cold with scattered morning showers and rain, isolated in the north where snowfalls are expected.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and cool conditions but warm over the north-eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.