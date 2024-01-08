Level 2 warning: Disruptive rain expected in two provinces on Monday

Here's what to expect on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the southern high lying areas of Mpumalanga on Monday.

Residents in these areas should watch out for flooding, warned the weather service.

Monday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but hot in the extreme north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-east.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the

southern and western Bushveld.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers but

scattered in the south.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with widespread to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the

east. The wind along the coast will be strong south to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with light rain over the eastern parts in the morning where

it will be cool in places, otherwise fine, but hot over the west coast.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly east of Mosselbaai, otherwise fresh to strong south to south-easterly, becoming easterly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming light and variable in places from mid-day.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy

with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly north of Mandeni, otherwise moderate south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.