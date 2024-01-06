Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms

Potential threats of the severe thunderstorms include localised flooding, hail, strong winds and or heavy rain.

Gauteng and Joburg residents have been warned to brace for the possibility of severe thunderstorms across the province for the entire day on Saturday.

Regional weather forecaster, Gauteng Weather, shared the details of the thunderstorms in a post on X.

⚠️ALERT: SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE



📆WHEN: SATURDAY, 6/1/24



📈RAIN PROBABILITY: 30%



📍AREA: ENTIRE GAUTENG



🔴POTENTIAL THREATS:

•HAIL

•DAMAGING WINDS

•HEAVY DOWNPOURS

•LOCALISED FLOODING



ℹ️SOURCE: SA WEATHER SERVICE — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 6, 2024

Thunderstorms

“Alert, severe thunderstorms possible Saturday, 6 January 2024 with 30% rain probability, all day, [in the] entire Gauteng.

“Potential threats: hail, damaging winds, heavy downpours, localised flooding,” it said.

Traffic is likely to be impacted by the severe thunderstorms with motorists urged to take extra precautions when driving.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) meanwhile said other parts of the country will also experience rainfall and thunderstorms this weekend, heading into the week.

Saws said there is also a possibility of localised flooding on Monday for parts of the Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the South African Weather Service’s (SAWS), temperatures in Johannesburg was forecast at 30°C with a minimum of 16 °C while Pretoria is expected to hover around the 31°C mark with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Vereeniging has also been forecast with a maximum of 30 °C and a minimum of 16°C, also with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Flooding

Meanwhile, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported in Johannesburg or Ekurhuleni after heavy rain caused flash flooding in some areas on Friday.

Several roads were flooded following a thunderstorm, making it difficult for traffic to flow.

The heavy rain also caused flooding on the N3 Highway in the Bedfordview and Germiston areas, where a car accident subsequently occurred, according to Traffic SA.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) reported that a dense rain cloud from Ekurhuleni led to substantial rainfall across the city.

Several people posted videos and photos on social media showing hail in areas such as Alberton, Germiston, and Bedfordview in Ekurhuleni and flooded and damaged roads in the Johannesburg CBD.

Additional reporting by Chulumanco Mahamba

