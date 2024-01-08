Weather update: Hail, strong winds and heavy downpours expected on Tuesday

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

Much of South Africa can expect severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for this, which will likely result in hail, strong winds and heavy downpours over the eastern parts of Northern Cape, southern North West, and the western and central parts of the Free State.

The service also issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall which may lead to localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements, low-lying roads and bridges over the southern high-lying areas of Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme 2.

Mpumalanga:

Fog in the morning along the escarpment otherwise cloudy and warm but hot in the extreme east. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the central parts otherwise isolated.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-east.

North West Province:

Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

Free State:

Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread showers in the extreme east. It will be cool in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

Cool along the northern coast, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the interior and eastern parts where it will be hot in places.

The wind along the coast will be strong south to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy over the east and the south coast where it will be cool to warm, otherwise fine and warm to hot in the west and south west.

A chance of light rain expected along the south coast from evening. The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly but fresh east to south-easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior, but light rain in the south.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly, becoming north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming Gentle north-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High