WATCH KZN floods: Death toll rises as search and rescue operations continue

The death toll as risen to 40, while another five people are still missing

An aerial photo of the aftermath of the flooding in Ladysmith. Photo: IPSS Medical Rescue/Facebook

The death toll after from the heavy rains in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) floods has risen to 40, while another five people are still missing.

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (KZN Cogta) on Saturday said 40 people have died since the start of December as a result of the inclement weather while 47 others have been injuered.

Spokesperson, Nonala Ndlovu, said disaster management teams are continuing with the search and rescue operations.

Death toll

“The death toll includes all districts in KwaZulu-Natal. We include people that perished the in the Ladysmith floods, people struck by lightning in a Eshowe and all other people that we have received reports that have perished during this time since the start of December.”

The heavy rains have not only claimed lives but have also left a trail of destruction, impacting households, businesses, and vital public infrastructure such as schools, roads, and bridges.

Preliminary reports from the ongoing assessment show that about 600 households have been affected by the KZN floods, with more than 140 dwellings completely destroyed.

Condolences

Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

“We appreciate the commitment shown by the rescue team led by the SAPS K9 Unit with the support of the Al-Imdaad Foundation for Disaster, South African Red Cross and IPSS Medical Rescue, who made it possible to recover most people reported missing.

Support

Earlier this week, Sithole-Moloi said in a bid to assess the extent of the damages and coordinate assistance, a representative from the Presidency has joined the efforts.

“KZN Cogta reassures the public that relief will be provided as swiftly as possible. Once the assessments are concluded, the cost of damages will be established, and cooperation with all relevant departments will be sought for necessary intervention,” she said.

As the search and rescue operations continue, KZN Cogta has appealed to people with missing loved ones due to heavy rains to report urgently.

