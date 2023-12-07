Weather update: High fire danger in Northern Cape but no other warnings issued

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 8 December.

The South African Weather Service has alerted residents to extremely high fire danger conditions in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape. No other warnings issued.

Weather warnings, 8 December

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 8 December

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate a partly cloudy and warm day.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “very high.”

Therefore, residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches, but otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in the Lowveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered over the highveld.

Limpopo:

There will be partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Western Bushveld, where it will be extremely hot.

North-West Province:

A day of fine and hot to very hot weather awaits the residents of the North-West Province.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can anticipate fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Residents in the west can anticipate cloudy conditions along the coast at first, but otherwise fine and warm to hot and very hot in places over the eastern interior.

Western Cape:

Along the coast, Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy weather but otherwise fine and warm. Light rain is expected over the extreme south-western parts from the afternoon, spreading to the east along the south coast and adjacent interior by the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be fine and warm but hot in places over the interior. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon over the interior, but cloudy along the coast with evening rain.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

A partly cloudy and warm day is anticipated, with afternoon showers along the escarpment. Night-time fog is expected in places south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.