Weather update: High fire danger in Northern Cape, morning fog along coasts and showers in southeast

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 25 April 2024.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape, but expect foggy conditions over the west and east coasts in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine but partly cloudy along the coast. Showers and rain can also be expected over the south-east and east coasts. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for Thursday, 25 April 2024.

Foggy conditions are expected over the west and east coast in the morning, otherwise fine but partly cloudy along the coast. Showers and rain can be expected over the south-east and east coast.#saws#southafricanweather#weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/Pfp7vlQnGn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 24, 2024

Weather warnings, 25 April

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the ǃKheis Local Municipality and Dawid Kruiper Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 25 April

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm weather, but it will be hot in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

The day will start with cloudy conditions in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

North-West province:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits the North West, becoming partly cloudy.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and warm weather.

Northern Cape:

There will be cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in the west, where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather with morning fog along the west coast becoming fine and warm; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be warm in some places; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool, with fog and light rain in places south of the escarpment and clearing in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be fine north of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with fog and light rain in some places.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north. Isolated showers and rain are expected along the coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.