Weather update: Another warm and sunny day expected

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

Aside from some fog and rain in a few places, South Africa will will be warm and fine on Wednesday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Tsantsabane and Siyathemba local municipalities in the Northern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Morning drizzle and fog patches along the escapement where it will be cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot to very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North West Province:

Fine and warm to hot.

Free State:

Fine and warm.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool with morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to southeasterly, fresh at times in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool, otherwise fine and warm in the central interior. The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south-west coast, otherwise light to moderate west to south- westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and warm with morning and evening fog south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and warm with morning and evening fog south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.