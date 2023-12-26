Weather update: Thunderstorms are expected and more flooding is possible on Wednesday

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

Most South Africans should expect more thunderstorms and a risk of flooding on Wednesday, the SA Weather Service has warned.

This after at least six people lost their lives after flash floods hit Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve.

Storms, flooding and fire warnings

The service issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges as well as localised disruption to municipal services over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the central and eastern parts of Limpopo, as well as over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms with strong damaging winds and heavy downpours, leading to localised damage and flooding of roads, formal and informal settlements, low-lying areas and bridges over the eastern parts of the North West.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for wind leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Kamiesberg municipality in the Northern Cape, the Matzikama, Bergrivier and Swartland municipalities in the Western Cape.

Very hot and dry weather resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over the West Coast District in the Western Cape.

A cut-off low pressure weather system is expected to affect the Western Cape and Namakwa District in the Northern Cape from 29 December to 31 December.

The public and small stock farmers are advised there should be strong and gusty winds along the coast and over the interior, as well as scattered to widespread showers, hail, and heavy rainfall, which may result in localised flooding.

⛈️Weather outlook for Wednesday,

Cloudy in the east, otherwise, partly cloudy and warm but cool over the eastern areas with widespread to scattered thundershowers and rain.

⛈️Weather outlook for Wednesday,

Cloudy in the east, otherwise, partly cloudy and warm but cool over the eastern areas with widespread to scattered thundershowers and rain.

⚠️Warnings: Severe thunderstorms & Disruptive rain.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers in the morning and evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the north and east.

North West Province:

Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west and along the Lesotho boarder. It will become cold in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

Fine along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east but scattered in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the east and along the south coast in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in places over the west and south-western interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southeasterly but strong easterly to south-easterly along the south and south-west coast between Kommetjie and Plettenberg Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme 8.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast east of the Cape St Francis, but thundershowers can be expected in the east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, but thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh northeasterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but cold in the south-west with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming north-easterly in the south towards afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low